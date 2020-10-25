JACK HILTON PARRISH, Sr., 78MULBERRY - Jack Hilton Parrish, Sr., lovingly referred to as the Candyman or Grandaddy Jack, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at age 78. His dedication to his family and his firm belief in Jesus Christ supported him in his passing and gave him peace.Jack was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 50 years, Janice. He's the loving father of 'Tiny' Parrish, Jr. (Tina), April Nelson (Dennis), Tonya Moses (Kenneth), and Bridgett Bulman (Brett). Proud Grandfather of 10 and Beloved Great-Grandfather of 11. Further survived by Brother, Bobby Parrish (Dottie), nieces, nephews, dear friends and a loving church family.Jack will be greatly remembered by family and friends alike as a good, Godly, family man. His devotion to his family instilled strong values that has served them well. He was a devoted follower of Christ and lived a life of service to others. He was a proud patriot and a US Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing and baking pies. He will be dearly missed and is forever in our hearts.A celebration of Life will be held at Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, FL on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the ministries of Willow Oak Baptist Church where Jack was a beloved member and friend to many.