1/1
JACK HILTON PARRISH
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACK HILTON PARRISH, Sr., 78

MULBERRY - Jack Hilton Parrish, Sr., lovingly referred to as the Candyman or Grandaddy Jack, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at age 78. His dedication to his family and his firm belief in Jesus Christ supported him in his passing and gave him peace.
Jack was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 50 years, Janice. He's the loving father of 'Tiny' Parrish, Jr. (Tina), April Nelson (Dennis), Tonya Moses (Kenneth), and Bridgett Bulman (Brett). Proud Grandfather of 10 and Beloved Great-Grandfather of 11. Further survived by Brother, Bobby Parrish (Dottie), nieces, nephews, dear friends and a loving church family.
Jack will be greatly remembered by family and friends alike as a good, Godly, family man. His devotion to his family instilled strong values that has served them well. He was a devoted follower of Christ and lived a life of service to others. He was a proud patriot and a US Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing and baking pies. He will be dearly missed and is forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Life will be held at Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, FL on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the ministries of Willow Oak Baptist Church where Jack was a beloved member and friend to many.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Willow Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Harrell
Friend
October 24, 2020
My Beloved Aunt &amp; Uncle together soulmates forever.
I love you My Uncle. Never will there ever be another like you. I am in denial and find it difficult to comprehend. Forever I will cherish you. Your Niece, Alice Elaine Caudill.
Alice & Ronnie Caudill
Family
October 23, 2020
Evelyn & Bill Porter
Friend
October 23, 2020
I love you Daddy. Im so heartbroken and still in disbelief. My life will forever be changed. You and I was together almost everyday. And now Im not sure what to do without you here.
I love you Daddy. I’m heartbroken and still in disbelief. My life will forever be changed.You and I was together almost everyday and I’m not sure what to do now without you here. I miss you so much already.
Tonya Mosed
Daughter
October 23, 2020
Love you, Dad
Tinky
Tinky Parrish
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved