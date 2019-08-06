|
JACK JOSEPH
MYERS, 94
LAKELAND - Jack Joseph Myers of Lakeland passed away on August 3rd, 2019, at the age of 94. Jack was born in Utica, NY, in 1924. The family later moved to Philadelphia, PA.
Jack joined the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served during WWII in the Pacific. After returning from the war, Jack married Irene McDermott in 1950 and was married for 63 years until her passing in 2013.
In 1950, Jack joined the Philadelphia police force and served as a highway patrol officer and most notably a firearms instructor until 1973.
In 1975, Jack retired to Florida and eventually moved to Lakeland in 1990.
Jack is survived by his 3 daughters: Diane Reisig, Linda Geller, and Sheila Myers, son-in-law Don Geller; 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A small gathering with immediate family will be held in his honor.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019