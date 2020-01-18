|
|
JACK LEE JONES
1929 - 2020
LAKELAND - Jack Lee Jones passed away peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Jack was born in Huntington, Indiana on August 10, 1929. His parents were Andrew and Mary Ellen (Kramer) Jones. He was the youngest of 5 children. Jack's great grandparents, George and Sarah Kramer, were a founding family of the city of Huntington in the late 1840s. Sarah and Captain George operated a canal boat on the Wabash River for 20 years bringing supplies and new families to Huntington.
Jack attended Huntington High School and was class President in his senior year. He continued to organize class reunions until recent years when traveling became difficult for the few remaining alumni. Jack's two older brothers, Dewey and Duane, both served in World War II. After graduating high school Jack volunteered to join the service but was initially rejected due to flat feet. But as the Korean conflict drug on he was eventually accepted by the Army Infantry. He proudly served two years in the Army, including a tour in an Army hospital in Japan caring for Korean wounded.
After returning from the service, Jack moved to Miami, Florida to live near his sisters Janette and Barbara. However, he soon returned to Huntington to begin working as a steelworker at the Locke Steel Chain Company. He was a proud member of the Steelworkers Union and rose to become President of the local chapter. After a bitter strike over pay and working conditions, Jack left Locke Steel Chain and began working in the camper industry. He worked several years as a foreman and supervisor building campers and conversion vans in the Huntington area.
Jack was a competitive swimmer in high school and was a member of the Huntington YMCA swim team under the famous coach Glenn Hummer. While at an event at the Y, Jack met with wife, Mary Alice. Jack and Mary recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Jack is survived by Mary; their two sons Kevin Jones and Robert Jones and daughter-in-law Sylvia Lanzino-Jones; nine grandchildren Alesha Jones, Andrew Jones, Taylor Jones, Tait Jones, Lisa Calvary, Christin Jones, Mary Lanzino, Anna Lanzino and Maranda Jones; two great grandchildren Trey and Emmitt.
Jack and Mary moved to Florida in 2004. They first lived in the Cypress Lakes golf community in North Lakeland. Jack has always been highly social and an organizer. He quickly developed a group of friends to enjoy multiple activities together. His favorite activity was his weekly golf outing with the 'Jones Group.' The golf course even set a special rate for him and his group of regulars. In recent years, Jack and Mary relocated to the Lake Morton area and have enjoyed generous and caring neighbors including; Chuck and Lisa Foss, Steve and Tammy Scruggs, Irbye Giddens, Jill Stephens and Rolf Meyer and Marie Magrath.
Jack's interment will be in a family plot in Huntington, Indiana. A private celebration of life in Lakeland for family and close friends will be announced at a later date. Jack was a Christian and loved the Lord, he was anxious to join him. In Jack's later years he suffered from severe hearing loss due to his years as a steelworker. He understood the extreme frustration of hearing issues, therefore in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center, 3020 Lakeland Highlands, Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020