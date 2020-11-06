JACK O.

WHITESIDE, 92



LAKE ALFRED - Jack O. Whiteside, 92, of Lake Alfred, Florida passed away on November 4, 2020.

Jack was born on June 5, 1928 in Devon, England. He received a PHD from The University of London and at the age of 21, he moved to Salisbury, Rhodesia. This is where he met his wife and they lived there for 20 years. In 1968 they moved to the United States with their two daughters. He worked at the University of Florida, IFAS, Lake Alfred until his retirement. During this time they enjoyed living on the lake, traveling, tending to the orchids and bird watching.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nora of 68 years of marriage. He is survived by Susan Whiteside Lansrud, (spouse Louis) and Lynne Whiteside (partner John) with 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be missed and never forgotten.



