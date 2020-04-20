|
|
JACK VICKERS SYKES, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Jack Vickers Sykes, 83, of Winter Haven passed peacefully on April 16, 2020. Jack was born in Eufaula, Alabama on June 24, 1936.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Sue Sykes; his father William R. Sykes and mother Foye Sykes (Vickers); his sister Shirley Dilts. Jack is survived by his daughter Linda Acocelli (Robert) and son Lee Clack (Barbara); six grandchildren Michael Hardy, Angel Nations, Doug Rash, Orlando Valdez (Emily), Amber Dedmon (Lee), and Brittany Acocelli; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Sandra Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving partner Lisa Thomas and lifelong friend of over 60 years Rudy Beddingfield.
Jack attended Florida State University however he maintained an unrelenting loyalty for the Florida Gators by regularly attending football games in Gainesville. He loved football and was also a committed fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you had the chance to shop at Sears in Winter Haven at its inception in the 1970's or later on at Belk, you would have experienced Jack's love of conversation and compassion for people.
Known as 'Papa Jack' by his grandchildren, his kindness and thoughtful humor provided comfort and laughter at many family gatherings.
A private graveside service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (Forsythe Hospice) in Auburndale, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020