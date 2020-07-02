JACKIE
VanOrsdale
BARTOW- Mary 'Jackie' VanOrsdale, age 90, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Born October 22, 1929 in Detroit , MI,, the daughter of Robert and Ruby DeVille, Jackie was a longtime resident of the Bartow and Lakeland area.
She was a graduate of Lakeland High School and a devoted and longtime member of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church of Bartow. She was a past member of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Parrish Council and a former member the Bartow Lioness Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Rex VanOrsdale. Jackie is survived by two sons: James Douglas VanOrsdale & wife Barbara; William Michael VanOrsdale & wife Judy, both of Bartow; two sisters: June Futch &, husband James, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL and Betty Bainbridge of Fort Myers; 5 grandchildren: Eric, Craig, Jimmy, Amanda & Scott; seven great grandchildren: Alexandra, Addison, Juliana, Orion, William, Aurora & Castor.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral mass will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bartow. Interment will follow in Bartow Wildwood Cemetery, Memorials may be made to Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic or American Cancer Society
. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmclea nfuneralhome.com