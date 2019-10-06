Home

Jacklyn Irene "Jackie" (Galek) Redden

Jacklyn Irene "Jackie" (Galek) Redden Obituary
JACKLYN I.
REDDEN

LAKELAND - On September 26th, 2019 Jacklyn 'Jackie' Irene Galek Redden, born October 4, 1948, the oldest child of Adam (deceased) and Dora Switzer Galek, took her final journey to heaven.
Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth P. Redden in 1970 and they have 2 wonderful children: Margaret (Peggie) E. Redden Kotynski (married to Andrew and has 2 boys: Adam [13] and Johnny [11], residing in Wake Forest, NC) and Timothy J. Redden (married to Carrie Bath Redden and has 2 children: Luke [13] and Lillie [10], residing in Lakeland, FL).
Ken and Jackie were raised in Wolcott, NY, and started their family in the upstate area before spending some time in Ridge, NY on Long Island. They have resided in Lakeland, FL since 1994, where Jackie retired from the Publix's cafeteria staff in 2011.
Special prayers and love to Jackie's immediate family, in addition to her younger siblings: Richard Galek (Karter and Family), Michael Galek (Christine and Family), Lavonne Galek Wright (Family), Christopher Galek (Family) and her extended Galek Family, as well as her extensive Redden Family.
A Memorial and Burial Service will be held in Wolcott, NY, her final resting place on October 19th.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
