JACKSON
MELEAR 'JACK' EASON, 20
TAMPA - Jackson Melear Eason 'Jack' left this earth on Saturday March 2, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. He was 20 years old.
Jack was born in Lake Wales, Florida but was a student at USF living in Tampa, Florida at the time of his passing.
Jack was a young man full of joy and excitement from the day he was born. He was happiest with the people he loved. He adored his family and his amazing friends and never missed a chance to say 'I love you.' He was a car enthusiast like no other and had a passion for motorcycles, adventures and travel. Words cannot say how he touched those around him.
He is survived by his mother, Pamela Arnold of Winter Haven, his father, Shane Eason of Avon Park, his stepfather Jason Arnold of Lakeland, and his beloved younger siblings, Alec and Jordyn, his adventure partner Aunt Amanda as well as grandparents, more aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved fiercely.
The celebration of Jack's life will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care on Saturday March 9th. Visitation begins at 1 PM with a love filled service at 2:30. Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 2425 W. Havendale Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019