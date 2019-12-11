The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
JACQUELINE C. PRUITT LAKELAND - Jacqueline C. Pruitt


1933 - 2019
LAKELAND - Jacqueline C. Pruitt, 86 died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Brookdale Highlands Health Center of Advanced Dementia. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, April 28, 1933 to Jack and Mary Callaham.
Before getting married, she was a stewardess for National Airlines and was a member of the Scott Lake Baptist Church.
Mrs. Pruitt is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Pruitt, Jr., and stepson, James A. Pruitt, III. She is survived by three stepchildren: Deidre Parsley Pruitt, Rogersville, TN, Vivian Denise Pruitt, Seminole, FL and Debra Pruitt Stanton, Largo, FL, two grandchildren, Charles R. Stanton (C.R.), wife, April, Largo, FL and Stephen Thomas Stanton, St. Petersburg, FL, and two great grandchildren, Haylee M. Stanton and Bryndle R. Stanton, Largo, FL. She is survived by Jean Lovell, her sister-in-law of Georgia, and her family. Also, her nephews, Walt Martin of Nevada and Steven Martin of Alaska and close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave, Lakeland, FL with a private burial.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
