JACQUELINE J. 'JACKIE'
GREER, 77
BARTOW - Jacqueline J. 'Jackie' Greer, age 77, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland.
Born December 9, 1941 in Pittsburg, PA, Mrs. Greer was a resident of Bartow for 5 years, moving from Lakeland. She was a member of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Greer. Mrs. Greer is survived by a loving family which includes four daughters, Mary Anne Sturba (John), Morgantown, WV, Jackie Whalen (Kevin), Lakeland, Margi Young, Bartow, and Doris Hillgruber (Ryan), Riverview, FL, six grandchildren, Corissa, Sean, Sara, Jackie, Madison & Emma.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019