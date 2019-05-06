|
|
JACQUELINE MAY
TIDWELL, 60
AUBURNDALE - Jacqueline May Tidwell, age 60, passed away on April 18, 2019 in Lakeland FL. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio to James & Adrienne Tarvin on July 22, 1958.
Jackie, a lifetime resident of Polk County, spent her years as a homemaker where she enjoyed gardening, painting statues and figurines. She loved flowers, spending time with family and friends and hiking the trails in the Great Smokey Mountains.
Jackie is preceded in death by her brother: Jet Tarvin. She is survived by her husband of 37 years: Darrell Tidwell, Parents, sons: Richard (Christa) Tidwell of Defuniak Springs, FL, Michael (Holly) Tidwell of Lakeland, FL, Daniel (Lindsey) Tidwell of Auburndale, FL and Dennis Riley, sisters: Gail Watson and Jennifer (Charles) Mansfield, both of Lakeland, FL, and 10 grandchildren .
There will be a Memorial Service for Jackie on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:30 pm at the United Women's Club of Lakeland. Address: 1515 Williamsburg Square, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Published in Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2019