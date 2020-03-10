|
JACQUELINE NEWMAN
ZALYS, 86
LAKELAND - Jacqueline Newman Zalys, age 86, passed away surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Born October 16, 1933 in Colquitt, GA, she was a loving mother and owner of several businesses during her life time.
She was preceded in death by her husband William J.C. Newman, Sr. and son Terrel Eugene Newman; her parents Lamar and Pearsie Lee Williams; brothers, Melvin Williams and Jerry Williams; and her sisters, Darlene Williams Michaels and Gloria Williams Donnal.
Mrs. Zalys is survived by her daughter, Dorinda Phillips, sons, Earl Newman, Vaciel Newman, William (Bill) J.C. Newman Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 20 great - grandchildren; five sisters, Carolyn Lambeth of Alabama, Joelyn Crosby of Frostproof, Joyce Swallows of Winter Haven, Syble Chaboneau of Bartow, and Peggy Clem of Frostproof; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 East Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Vance Catlin officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020