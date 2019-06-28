|
JACQUELINE 'JACKIE'
PROTHEROE, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Jacqueline 'Jackie' Protheroe, age 93 of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
Jackie was born to Robert and Mary (Coleman) Bundy March 8, 1926 in Mitchell, Indiana. After graduating from high school in Franklin, Indiana, she worked as a dental assistant at Camp Atterbury, POW camp, in Bartholomew, Indiana. A year later, she enrolled in Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Indiana where she graduated in 1947 as a registered nurse.
She met her future husband, John 'Jack' E. Protheroe, on a blind date and they were married August 25, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In 1962 Jack and Jackie settled in Arlington Heights, Illinois where they raised their two children John and Peggy. Jackie worked at Arlington Heights Community Hospital, as a private duty nurse and at a doctor's office before retiring in 1990 to Winter Haven, Florida.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband John E., parents, and brothers Robert (Bea) and Jerry (Patricia) Bundy.
She is dearly missed by son, John H. (Linda) Protheroe, daughter Peggy McClendon (Mark), grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Every, Elizabeth Rose, Amy Protheroe, J.T. Protheroe, Meghan (Scott) Ellis and Daniel (Michelle) McClendon and great- grandchildren Katie, Brandon and Tyler McLellan, Emma and Cora Kilcoyne, Harley, Fiona and Lola Ellis, and Wiley and Nora McClendon.
The family appreciates the loving care she received by her special caregivers, numerous visitors, numerous cards she received and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Private family services will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Memorials can be made to Hope Presbyterian Church, Winter Haven, FL, or the .
Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
