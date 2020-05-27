JACQUELINE 'JACKIE' SUE SIMMONS, 76LAKELAND - Jacqueline 'Jackie' Sue Simmons, 76, passed away May 22, 2020.Jackie was born in Umatilla, FL on Feb. 21, 1944 to the late Edward and Annie Lisle. She retired as a Deli Manager after many years at Publix. She enjoyed baking and cooking, as well as spending time with her family.Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Simmons; and sisters, Faye Morris, Shirley Peery and Bobbi Lisle. She is survived by her children, Michelle Coffey and Derek Simmons; brother, Ed Lisle; grandchildren, Brad West, Kyle Simmons, Anne Simmons, Brittany Simmons and Joseph Simmons; and 4 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Wed. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be Thurs. at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland