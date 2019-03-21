|
|
JACQUELYN 'JACKIE'
GIAMMETTA LAWN, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Giammetta Lawn, 80, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Ms. Lawn was born January 17, 1939 in Winter Haven, FL to the late Michael Giammetta and Theodora Hammond Albertson. Jackie graduated from Elbert County High School, Elberton, GA in 1957 and from the Georgia College for Women in 1961. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher who devoted 35 years to education. After retiring from the Polk County School Board, she enjoyed traveling, attending her high school class monthly luncheons, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.
Jackie is survived by her daughters: Kelly Braaten (Tommy), Kathy Raub (Andy), Karen Speer (Steve), and Kristi Reed (Gary); her brother: Michael Giammetta, Jr. (Rita); grandchildren, Drew Varner, Zac Varner, Michael Braaten, Kaley Raub, Bryce Raub, Jackson Raub, Delaney Speer, Tanner Speer, Parker Speer, Dustin Reed, and Maggie Reed and great grandchildren, Angel Varner, Layla Varner, Braaten Varner, and LeAnn Varner.
Jackie will be remembered and loved by her family, fellow teachers, students and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 637 6th Street NW, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Section of the Winter Haven Library. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019