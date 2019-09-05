|
JACQUELYN STORY BELL (JACQUIE)
LAKELAND - Jacquelyn Story Bell (Jacquie), born in Lakeland, Florida on April 22, 1928 to E. Juliette Cook Story and Troy P. Story, went to heaven on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Jacquie is survived by her daughters: Candy Isaac (Larry-deceased), Carolee Baxter (Robert), six grandchildren: Jason Isaac (Alexis), Jamie White (Kyle), Jaremy Isaac, Jared Isaac, Stefanie Forgey (James), Nick Baxter (Jasmine), four great-grandchildren; Evan, Claire, and Lily Isaac, and Roman Forgey, and two step-great grandchildren: Katy and Karleigh White.
Jacquie possessed a self-determination that was uncontested. As a single mother, her spunk and drive allowed her to raise two exceptional daughters, Candy and Carolee. She was so proud of them. She taught them that no matter what, they could be anyone they wanted to be and accomplish anything they chose to pursue.
She was always excited for her family to have opportunities and experiences. She loved deeply.
She lived a fulfilled life, doing 'all that she wanted to do except jump out of an airplane.' She swam with mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, flew airplanes and water skied. She was a talented pianist. She was an avid Bridge-player. She was an artist, having painted many beautiful pictures. She was a collector, particularly of antiques. She enjoyed watching musicals. She studied genealogy and enjoyed learning about her ancestors and how they lived.
Jacquie was a giver-always wanting to provide something, anything to make someone else happy. Even in her final days, she'd say, 'I have something for you.'
She was a traveler and visited England over 30 times. She met all kinds of friends and experienced all types of European culture. She had a passion for reading and writing.
With a Master's Degree in Education from Florida State University, Jacquie was a brilliant educator for over 35 years. She spent most of her career as a Journalism teacher at Lakeland Senior High School before retiring in 1993. One of her favorite accomplishments while at LHS was being Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper, The Bagpipe. She adored her students and spoke highly of them. She treated many of them as if they were her children. She was proud of how they succeeded later in life, and would often mention them by name, sharing how they were 'hers' when they were in high school. She made unforgettable impressions on people from the classroom to the community. She was full of wit and lit up the room with her presence.
Forever in our hearts, finally resting in peace, Jacquie Bell was a lover and a fighter until the very end of her 91 years on Earth.
In accordance with Jacquie's wishes, there will not be a memorial service.
Jacquie, we know you would probably be mad at us for publishing this, but you were just too phenomenal for us not to commemorate. I hope you can forgive us. Thank you for teaching us all something about passion, endurance, and most of all, love. Heaven is lucky to have you. We love and miss you so much.
