JAMES A.

DAVIE, 60



LAKELAND - James A. Davie passed on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Jim is survived by Deena, his wife of 38 years and was loved by many others who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Building Fund of Greater Hope Church of Mulberry, FL. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held on this Saturday, August 15th @ 10 am; it will be live-streamed. The link for the service will be listed in his obituary posted on the Heath Funeral Chapel website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store