|
|
JAMES A.
ROBERTS Sr., 87
AUBURNDALE - James A. Roberts Sr. passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, at For-sythe Hospice House, Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Born in Claxton, GA on June 29, 1931, he was 87.
He was surrounded by friends and family when he died.
A 37-year employee of Publix, he was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters and by his wife, Pat.
He was kind, generous and always smiling. He was widely loved by his breakfast club, his bowling team and by anybody who met him more than once.
He is survived by his first wife, Winnette Roberts Young; sons Jim Roberts of Auburndale and Gary Roberts (Monica) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and daughters Jeannie Roberts of Bradenton and Carol Roberts Wehner of Temple, GA; grandsons Chad Roberts (Shawn) of Lakeland and Adam Court Roberts of Winter Haven, and granddaughters Heather Roberts of Orlando, Hollie Roberts of Auburndale, Amanda Wehner of Temple, GA and Kayle Wehner of Temple, GA; eight great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be interred in St. Maries, Idaho, alongside his wife Pat. Local memorial services are still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to George C. Forsythe Hospice House, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823, in memory of James Roberts Sr.
Published in Ledger from May 4 to May 5, 2019