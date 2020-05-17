JAMES 'E MOE'

ALBERT PISKLO



MULBERRY - James 'E Moe' Albert Pisklo of Mulberry, Florida passed away on May 11, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born on January 27, 1944 in Bergholz, Ohio to the late John 'Catsy' and Mary (Neider) Pisklo. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy (Buxton) Pisklo.

He worked in the strip fields up in Ohio before moving to Mulberry, Florida in 1974, where he worked for Conserv before becoming IMC/Mosaic as a supervisor at the Nichols and New Wales Plant where he had retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at the beach, also spending time with family and friends, both here in Florida and Ohio.

He also survived by four daughters Margaret (Darrin) Mason, Theresa (Rocky) Clev-enger, Pamela (Shane) Rubert and Jamie (Martin) Phillips; eight grandkids: Bryan and Shawn (Kayla) Mason, Lee Pisklo, Ashley and Bradley Gurdineer, Courtney (Jeff) Minnoe, Cheyenne (Logan) Mul-key and Sydney Rubert.; ten great-grandkids: Tyler, Nevaeh, Kaidance, Makenna, Eli, Stella, Scarlett, Noah, Brooklyne, Ayla, and a grandson due later, all of Florida, two brothers Ronald (Linda) of Melbourne, FL and Bob of Carrollton, OH; several nieces and nephews. Beside his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Johnny, Edward, Henry, Lanny and Richard and his sisters Joyce Shannon, Mary Louise, Pricella and Kay Pisklo.

In respect of the family, no memorial service will be held; however a Celebration of Life will be held at his home with family and friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Mulberry, Florida.

In lieu of the family, flowers and donations can be made for medical bills to Nancy Pisklo, 2350 Shady Acres Dr., Mulberry, FL, 33860.



