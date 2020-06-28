JAMES 'JIM'

ALFRED

WILLEY, 77



LAKELAND - Jim Willey, 77, passed away peacefully of Cardiovascular Disease on Monday, June 15th, 2020.

Jim was born on December 15th, 1942, in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Edgewater High School in Orlando and later received his Bachelor of Arts from Georgia Southern University. After starting his career in Insurance in Atlanta, GA, Jim moved to Lakeland in 1975 to join Joyner Lumber as an Accounts Manager. He worked for over 25 years in the commercial and residential building industry, primarily with Joyner Lumber.

Jim was a loyal member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Lakeland for 40 years, where he served as a Junior Warden and on the Vestry. He volunteered with Kairos International, where he ministered to men in prison. Jim was recognized by the Polk County School Board as a mentor for the Youth Motivator Program. Jim was also a member of Lakeland/ Christina Rotary Club. He was recognized by Rotary International as a prestigious Paul Harris Fellow. Jim coached youth soccer and was an active member of the Santa Fe Catholic High School Booster Club and coached the boy's golf team. Jim loved his wife, boys, grandchildren, friends, fishing, golf, cigars, and a good comedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lida Willey, his brother Tom Willey and sister Nancy Gillman.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Virginia Jo Willey; son, Matt Willey (Kim Willey) and their sons Tyler and Parker of New Orleans, LA; son, Jason Willey (Devy Willey) and their children Spencer and Charlotte of Lakeland, FL. Jim is also survived by his cousin Gary Willey of Cincinnati, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1820 E. County Line Rd 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813, (863) 646-6115. There are no services planned at this time; a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at St. Stephens.



