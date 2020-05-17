JAMES

ANDREW RIDDLE



TAMPA formerly of Lakeland - James Andrew Riddle (Jimmy to his friends), age 41 passed away unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. James was a fierce and loving father, son, husband and friend.

James was a dedicated employee of Cap Gemini where he worked as a Senior Information Security Engineer. There he was an admired team member and invaluable contributor.

If you didn't know James, once you met him, all you would see is an enigmatic smile and big eyes that radiated kindness. He had a way of making you his friend right away. If you were lucky enough to know and love him, you knew James showed his hand in that smile. It was always the biggest around,especially when among the people he loved the most.

James was the most devoted, loving husband and best friend to his wife Patricia. They changed each other's lives bringing joy, patience and boundless love when they least expected it. Theirs was truly a story of love at first sight. They enjoyed visiting the breweries and restaurants in Tampa regularly and they loved going down the Riverwalk with their first baby, Vinny, their bulldog. He loved the life they had built together, but his most cherished accomplishment was his son Harrison, a rainbow baby that came home to light up their lives after heartbreaking losses. He was looking forward to teaching Harrison how to swim, surf and explore, how to be a traveler and not a tourist, how to learn everything he could, most importantly how to be kind.

In addition to Patricia and Harrison, James leaves behind his doting parents, George and Marilyn Riddle, his sisters in law Cynthia and Auburn, his brothers in law Fernando and Ricardo; his entire extended Riddle and Giamerese family; his in laws the Muniz, the Saurre and the Tizon families; together with the life long friends he considered family, we desperately mourn his loss.



