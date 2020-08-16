1/1
JAMES ARTHUR CRAWFORD
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES ARTHUR
CRAWFORD, 78

AUBURNDALE - Mr. James Arthur Crawford, 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sun. Aug. 9, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.
Mr. Crawford was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Columbus, OH to Chas Clinton and Laura Florence (Harrington) Crawford. He was an Auburndale resident since 2002 coming from Kingston Springs, TN. James retired as a Mechanic from Truck Stops of America after 25 years and Comcar of Auburndale after 10 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, tinkering with cars and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Randy; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. James is survived by his loving life partner of 37 years, Mary Jane Damiano of Auburndale; 3 sons: James 'Jimmy' Hamilton (Karen) Crawford of Warrenton, MO., Charles Jeffery 'Jeff' (Melinda) Crawford of Bonne Terre, MO. and Dane Arthur Crawford of Miramar, Florida; 2 stepsons: Anthony Brian 'Tony' (Leigh) Dam-iano of Auburndale and Christopher Roy 'Chris' (Rosalie) Damiano of Vernon, NJ; sister Florence Lauck of Hartford, MI; 6 grandchildren: Chad, Nicholas, Taylor, Danielle, Anthony and Kaitlin, and 6 great grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled for Mr. Crawford.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved