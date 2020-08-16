JAMES ARTHURCRAWFORD, 78AUBURNDALE - Mr. James Arthur Crawford, 78, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sun. Aug. 9, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by his family.Mr. Crawford was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Columbus, OH to Chas Clinton and Laura Florence (Harrington) Crawford. He was an Auburndale resident since 2002 coming from Kingston Springs, TN. James retired as a Mechanic from Truck Stops of America after 25 years and Comcar of Auburndale after 10 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, tinkering with cars and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; son Randy; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. James is survived by his loving life partner of 37 years, Mary Jane Damiano of Auburndale; 3 sons: James 'Jimmy' Hamilton (Karen) Crawford of Warrenton, MO., Charles Jeffery 'Jeff' (Melinda) Crawford of Bonne Terre, MO. and Dane Arthur Crawford of Miramar, Florida; 2 stepsons: Anthony Brian 'Tony' (Leigh) Dam-iano of Auburndale and Christopher Roy 'Chris' (Rosalie) Damiano of Vernon, NJ; sister Florence Lauck of Hartford, MI; 6 grandchildren: Chad, Nicholas, Taylor, Danielle, Anthony and Kaitlin, and 6 great grandchildren.There are no services scheduled for Mr. Crawford.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.