JAMES B. 'JIM'
CLARK, III, 79
LAKELAND - James B. 'Jim' Clark, III., age 79, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born September 20, 1939 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late James B. Clark, Jr. and Beatrice (Updyke) Clark. Mr. Clark worked as a Quality Engineer for Breed Technologies in the automotive industry for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Jim was a member of the Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Willene Clark, his son, James B. Clark, IV, and his siblings. Mr. Clark is survived by his new wife, Betty Daane Clark of Winter Haven, his children: Pam A. Nikula (Karl) of Inkster, MI, Keith G. Clark (Jeannine) of Harper Woods, MI, along with eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 3pm to 4pm at the Highland Park Church of the Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road in Lakeland. A celebration of his life service will follow at 4:00pm at the church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019