JAMES BLAIN
SHYTLE, 89
WINTER HAVEN - James Blain Shytle, 89, of Winter Haven, Florida passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 16, 1930 to Mirl and Inez Painter Shytle in Rutherfordton, NC he moved to Winter Haven in 1956. He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. He attended the University of Georgia, and was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Northridge Church in Haines City where he was a longtime member. James was retired from the United States Dept. of Agriculture where he served as officer in charge for the State of Florida, and later was the president of Shytle Consulting Inc. where he inspected citrus plants and an avid golfer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Katie Frances Shytle and a sister, Gail Johnson.
James is survived by: his children, Katie Jane Shytle, Rubin J. Shytle and David J. Shytle; a sister, Teresa (Booney) Edney; two brothers, Winford Shytle and M.L. (Rana) Shytle; grandchildren, Johnathan (Megan), Jay (Desiree) and Robin Shytle; and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Northridge Church in Haines City, followed by funeral services at 2;00PM. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019