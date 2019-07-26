|
JAMES BOYCE
CALHOUN, 81
WINTER HAVEN - James Boyce Calhoun, 81, of Winter Haven, Florida died July 24th, 2019 at Hospice of the Good Shepherd.
He attended Winter Haven High School, and was an Army veteran that served in Europe. He worked many years as a supervisor for IMC phosphate.
Boyce was a lifelong, faithful member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his brother, Lamar Calhoun of Zephyrhills, Florida, sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Bob Kitchens of Winter Haven, Florida, and many nephews and nieces, who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Revered and Mrs. L. O. Calhoun, sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and James Kennedy, brother Roy Calhoun, and sister-in-law Helen Calhoun.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church at Eagle Lake on July 27th, 2019 at 9:30 am with the service to follow at 10:00. Graveside service will be at Lakeside Cemetery at 11:30.
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019