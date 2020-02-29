Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES BOYD KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES BOYD KING Obituary
JAMES BOYD
KING, 91

WINTER HAVEN - James Boyd King passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was 91.
Mr. King was a US Marine, having served in Korea; he was a member of the Lakeland Masonic Lodge, F&AM also in Barberton, OH; and was a member of the .
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon King. Mr. King is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann King and son, Paul King of Lake Panasofkee, FL.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -