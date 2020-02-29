|
JAMES BOYD
KING, 91
WINTER HAVEN - James Boyd King passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was 91.
Mr. King was a US Marine, having served in Korea; he was a member of the Lakeland Masonic Lodge, F&AM also in Barberton, OH; and was a member of the .
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon King. Mr. King is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann King and son, Paul King of Lake Panasofkee, FL.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020