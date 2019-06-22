|
|
JAMES BRYAN
BOATENHAMMER
2/13/47 - 6/15/19
SUN CITY - James 'Jim' Bryan Boatenhammer, Jr. of Sun City, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 15, 2019. A long-time resident of the Tampa Bay area, Jim spent 39 years with his late wife and best friend, Donna Wygant Boatenhammer.
The eldest of three children to the late James Bryan Boatenhammer and Thelma P. Boatenhammer, Jim was born February 13, 1947 in Jonesboro Arkansas. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Larry Clayton Boatenhammer.
He is survived by his two children, David Boatenhammer (Mabelissa), Kelly Nelsen (Gordon), sister, Linda Troupe (Lee), and three grandsons, Ethan, Owen, and Brylon Boatenhammer.
Jim retired from a successful career of 43 years with Polk County Schools as an educator, coach, and administrator. He was an active member of the Bell Shoals Church of Christ in Valrico, Highlands Church of Christ in Lakeland, and recently, the Bay Area Church of Christ in Mango, FL. He was a devout Christian and committed to his faith. He will forever be remembered by the countless friends and family who were touched by his love and friendship.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at the Lynn Church of Christ in Lynn, Arkansas on Monday, June, 24, 2019 at 11:00. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will also be held at the Bay Area Church of Christ (3905 Orange St, Mango, Fl.) on June 27, 2019 at 5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy research at
https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/ 2163964
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019