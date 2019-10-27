|
JAMES C.
LUMBERSON
WINTER HAVEN - The family of James C. Lumberson is saddened to announce his passing on October 18, 2019 in Clermont, FL. He was born to his late parents Clifford and Helen Lumberson on July 17, 1936 in Marion, Ohio he was 83 years old.
James is survived by his wife Shari Lumberson, son: Christopher Lumberson, daughters: Lesley Young (Matthew) and Jamie Lumberson. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lindsay, that passed away in 1982.
James was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a Clinical Counselor for over 35 years and was the Founder of Genesis Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer City Church on 1410 Dundee Road, Winter Haven on November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Redeemer Church Childs Ministry.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019