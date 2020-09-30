JAMES C. 'JIM' MCCLENDON, 88
BABSON PARK - James C. 'Jim' McClendon of Babson Park passed away Monday, September 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 9, 1931, in Frostproof, Florida to the late James and Ferman McClendon. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts from College of Business Administration at the University of Florida. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of first lieutenant. While in the Air Force, he received a commendation medal and ribbon for meritorious service, one of the highest honors bestowed by the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, Jim married Joyce Martin on April 12, 1958.
He worked at J.B. McClendon and Son, a Standard Oil wholesale distributor of petroleum products, which became J.C. McClendon, Inc. When Standard Oil closed the Lake Wales bulk plant, he owned and operated Frostproof Hardware until becoming Vice President and Branch Manager of the Babson Park Office of American Bank in 1977. He eventually retired from Barnett Bank. Jim was an active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church since 1958, was a long-time member of the Lake Wales Kiwanis Club and past president, a Webber College Trustee, and a member of the Community Guild for Lake Wales Hospital.
He was survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce McClendon; daughter, Angela M. Adams (Jeffrey) of St. Petersburg, and Margaret Bagwell (Charles) of Cave Spring, Georgia; sons, James 'Jay' C. McClendon, II (Robin) of Lake Wales, Mark L. McClendon (Theresa) of Arcadia, and David M. McClendon of Big Rapids, Michigan; and grandchildren, Mac Adams, Margo Mc-Clendon, Lacy Adams, Carter McClendon, Mary Kate Robin (Josh), Jessica McClendon, Noah McClendon (Bre), JB McClendon, Jonah McClendon, Hunter McClendon, Maggie Bagwell, and John McClendon.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8: 00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales with Father David Vargas officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.