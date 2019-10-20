Home

JAMES C. PENHALLEGON

JAMES C.
PENHALLEGON, 60

BARTOW - James C. Penhallegon, 60, of Bartow, Florida, passed away October 14, 2019.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he moved to Largo, Florida in 1961 before moving to Bartow in 1981. Jim was an Army Veteran before his job at the United States Post Office where he worked for 30 years as a Letter Carrier in Bartow, retiring in 2014. He loved listening to rock-n-roll, riding motorcycles, and drinking Starbucks coffee.
Predeceased by his father William Penhallegon, he is survived by his wife Paula, mother Marianne, children: Ian, Dustin, Evan Wilkinson, and Melanie (Robert) Sheffield, grandchildren: Liam Sheffield and Robert Aaron Sheffield, and brothers: Ken (Laurie), John (Catherine) and David (Donna).
Jim will always be loved and in our hearts forever. Holloway Funeral Home, Oldsmar, FL 813-855-2439.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
