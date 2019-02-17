|
JAMES CLYDE PARLIER, 90
LAKE WALES - J. Clyde Parlier of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born on June 18, 1928 in Statesville, North Carolina to Elisha Worth 'E.W.' and Ethel E. (Chappel) Parlier, he has been a resident of Lake Wales for 58 years. Clyde enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946 and served proudly for two years. He married his high school sweetheart, Florine 'Flo' Blackburn in 1950, attended N.C. State and the University of Florida, where he received his degree in Architecture in 1955. Following a partnership with Les Pickett in Bartow, Clyde established his Lake Wales architectural practice in 1961. With his strong work ethic and love for the community, his designs are enjoyed throughout the area including 1st Presbyterian (ARP) Church, Lake Wales Senior High School, LW YMCA (original), LW Housing Authority, several Banks, many additions to the majority of LW area schools and churches plus several residences within the Mountain Lake Community and the city proper. He delivered his strong Christian faith by teaching children in Sunday School about the Gospel for many years at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales where he was a long time Deacon and instrumental in re-establishing and strengthening a mission church at West Scenic Park.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Flo Parlier, second wife Anne White Parlier, brothers Joe Parlier, Paul Parlier and sister Dorothy Sims. Clyde is survived by his son James 'Jim' C. Parlier, Jr. of Burnsville, NC., son Mark S. Parlier (Theresa) of Lake Wales, FL., daughter Candace Parlier Sheffield (Tom) of Winter Haven, FL., brothers Bill Parlier and Frank Parlier, sister-in-law Betty Parlier, and sister-in-law Dot Coble. His pride and legacy continues with his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00am at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Donations can be made to Lake Wales Care Center
( lakewalescarecenter.com ), Compassionate Care Hospice ( cchnet.net ), First Baptist Church of Lake Wales ( fbclw.com ), or ( ). Condolences can be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
