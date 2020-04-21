Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES D. MANNING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES D. MANNING Obituary
JAMES D.
MANNING, 88

LAKELAND - James D. Manning, age 88, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Lakeland.
Born May 31, 1931 in Bean Station, TN, he was the son of the late Henry B. and Pearl (Spradling) Manning. Mr. Manning retired from Kraft Foods, in Lakeland, after many years of service as a Maintenance Operator.
Along with his parents, Mr. Manning is preceded in death by three children: Dennis Manning, Henry Manning, Lisa Manning as well as five siblings. James is survived by his wife, Nellie Manning of Lakeland, his daughters: Sandra Taylor of Greensboro, NC, Dorothy Gossy (Frank) of Lakeland, Tammie Forester (Steve) of Merritt Island, and Kim Garrett of Lakeland. He also leaves behind two brothers: Keith Manning (Ana) of Lakeland, Kenneth Manning (Joyce) of Washington state, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -