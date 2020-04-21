|
|
JAMES D.
MANNING, 88
LAKELAND - James D. Manning, age 88, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Lakeland.
Born May 31, 1931 in Bean Station, TN, he was the son of the late Henry B. and Pearl (Spradling) Manning. Mr. Manning retired from Kraft Foods, in Lakeland, after many years of service as a Maintenance Operator.
Along with his parents, Mr. Manning is preceded in death by three children: Dennis Manning, Henry Manning, Lisa Manning as well as five siblings. James is survived by his wife, Nellie Manning of Lakeland, his daughters: Sandra Taylor of Greensboro, NC, Dorothy Gossy (Frank) of Lakeland, Tammie Forester (Steve) of Merritt Island, and Kim Garrett of Lakeland. He also leaves behind two brothers: Keith Manning (Ana) of Lakeland, Kenneth Manning (Joyce) of Washington state, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020