JAMES 'JIM' D. MENEFEE, Sr.
LAKELAND - Mr. James D. Menefee Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Wed., September 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Lorena (Dieckmann) Menefee, and his 2 brothers, William and Milton Menefee. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Kathryn N. Menefee; 2 sons, James D. Jr. (Cyndie), Bradley (Nancy); 1 daughter, Margo Menefee; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express much gratitude to granddaughter, Elise Faith Menefee, for being a loving caregiver.
Jim was born in Clarksville, IA on December 7, 1929 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Strayer College in Washington D.C., and was a hardworking business man with AC Nielsen for over 30 years of employment. Jim loved the Lord and served him in many ways being a member at Victory Church, and volunteering his time with many organizations such as A.A.R.P. and Viste. Jim and Kaye moved to Lakeland, FL from Williamsville, NY in 2002.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18th 1:30 - 2:30pm at Victory Church, Light of Lights Chapel with services to begin at 2:30pm. Entombment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019