JAMES D.SHARPE, 78AUBURNDALE - James D. Sharpe, age 78, of Auburndale passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.He was born November 1, 1941 in Lyons, GA and moved to Polk County 1946 from GA. He was a retired phosphate miner and a cattle rancher. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Astatula Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lora E. Sharpe of Auburndale, FL; sons, Tony (Becky) Lane of Mulberry, FL, Tim (Eileen) Lane of Bradenton, FL, David Hudson of Auburn, GA, Travis (Jenny) Lane of Eustis, FL; daughter, Teresa (Robert) Smith of Auburndale, FL; brother, Johnny Sharpe of Lakeland, FL; sister, Mig Bush of Augusta, GA; 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Lillie Sharpe; son, Terry Lane; brother, M.T. Sharpe; and sisters, Martha Matthews and Shirley Wooten.The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Astatula Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will follow at the church at 11:00AM. A Graveside Service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lakeland, FL on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL, 32778, (352) 343-4444.