LTC, JAMES
DANIEL 'Dan' PARTIN, 90
WINTER Haven - James Daniel 'Dan' Partin, passed away September 12, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born on December 6, 1929 in Boyton Beach , Florida to Mott and Lois Partin.
James is survived by: his wife of 45 years Jan Partin, son Mike (Diana) Weathers, son Jason (Sherri) Partin, daughter Stephanie Partin, son Brian Ferrell, 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: sister Rebecca Merkel, sister Jackie Bassetta, sister Thelma Weaver, sister Gloria Turner and brother Mott 'Buddy' Partin Jr., son Jaime Partin and daughter Rhonda Self.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army for 41 years with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
The family will receive friends at St. John's United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be at St. John's United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 with Pastor Jeanne Icenhour officiating. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors
Project.