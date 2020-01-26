|
|
JAMES DANIEL 'JIM'
RHODES
LAKELAND - James Daniel Rhodes 'Jim' died 12/19/2019 at LRH. He is healed and walking in Heaven.
He was born Pensacola, FL and moved to Lakeland from Atlanta, GA with his family in 1978. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School 1984 and USF 1988. He was a long time math professor at Polk State College. He loved teaching math and was dedicated to his students.
Jim was predeceased by his father, stepfather and stepsister. He is survived by his mother, Janet Rhodes Smith, brother Pete Shipe (Cindy), two sisters Laurie Dreiser and Susan Shipe and stepbrother Ed Smith. Also survived by two aunts, Judy Hollis and Judy Bosowski, nieces Kathryn, Jennifer, Tracy, Megan, great nephew Aidan & many cousins.
The family has a very special 'thank you' to caregivers, Megan, Jessica and Nate for their wonderful care.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donations can be made to the Jim Rhodes Scholarship at Polk State College:
http://foundation.polk.edu/rhodes/
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020