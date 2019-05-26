|
JAMES DEAN
WOMACK, 75
LAKELAND - James Dean Womack, 75, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health.
James was born January 31, 1944, in Aragon, GA, to the late James Dewey Womack and Hellon Womack.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Womack.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Womack, brother Darrell Womack, sisters Jeanette Smith (RE) and Phyllis Gibbs (Jackie), daughters Deana Staton (Michael) and Pamela Womack, grandsons Jacob Womack, Jason Brownlee and one great grandson Jace Castleberry.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Bethany Christian Church, 4224 Pipkin Creek Rd., Lakeland, Florida at 2pm.
Interment will be at a later date.
