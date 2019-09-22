Home

LAKELAND - On Friday, August 9, 2019 James E. Barnes Sr. passed at Lakeland Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. James was born in Bassett, Arkansas on January 29, 1943 to parents Lillie Irene Smith (Kelly) and James Robert Barnes (Arab, Alabama). He had been a resident of Polk County for over 65 years. He was survived in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Bowers Barnes, his two children Pamela Barnes and James E. Barnes Jr. (Lisa Neely Barnes) and three grandchildren Jay Barnes, Heather Barnes and Gavin Chastain.
James was a deacon and longtime member of the Church of God, International in Auburndale Florida. He enjoyed attending church every Sabbath and was an avid reader of his bible. He found great joy in speaking about Christ with others. He was a Boilermaker with Local #433, in which recently received his 50 years of service pin. He enjoyed a great camaraderie with his fellow Boilermakers and took great pride in his work. After retirement he stayed busy with his tractors and heavy equipment. He enjoyed working on his land and seeing to his cows and dogs. He spent many hours riding his land on his all-terrain vehicles with his wife. Most times you would find him in the outdoors enjoying God's creation.
One of his greatest loves was for his wife and family. James was the oldest son of 10 children, so family was very important to him. His surviving brothers are: Jerry (Helen), O'Neal (Sharon), Don-nie (Debbie), David (Pansy). Sisters, Stella (Gene), Wanda, Donna (John), and deceased sisters Marva (M.C), Joan (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.
James and Shirley spent 54 years together in a strong marriage that centered around God and family. Shirley was his constant companion and helpmate. James was a friend to all and will be missed greatly by all the knew him.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
