JAMES E.
BEAM, 81
LAKELAND - James E. Beam, 81, of Lakeland, passed away February 18, 2019. He was born July 31, 1937 in Mississippi to parents Meardy and Clancie Beam. James is survived by his wife Nancy; children Danny, Carol and Teresa; grandchildren Ashley, Kristen, Whitney, Kayla, Amanda, Tiffany and Will; 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters JoAnn, Alice and brothers Charles and Jackey.
A visitation will be held 10-11AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, funeral service at 11AM. Interment in the Joshua Creek Cem-etery in Arcadia will follow at 2PM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019