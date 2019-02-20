Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BEAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. BEAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES E. BEAM Obituary
JAMES E.
BEAM, 81

LAKELAND - James E. Beam, 81, of Lakeland, passed away February 18, 2019. He was born July 31, 1937 in Mississippi to parents Meardy and Clancie Beam. James is survived by his wife Nancy; children Danny, Carol and Teresa; grandchildren Ashley, Kristen, Whitney, Kayla, Amanda, Tiffany and Will; 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters JoAnn, Alice and brothers Charles and Jackey.
A visitation will be held 10-11AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, funeral service at 11AM. Interment in the Joshua Creek Cem-etery in Arcadia will follow at 2PM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.