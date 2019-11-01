Home

Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
JAMES PITTMAN
LAKELAND - James 'Jim' E. Pittman, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019.
He was born December 8th, 1964 in Henderson, Kentucky, to Jimmy and Marie Pittman.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, and friend. His warm spirit encouraged others and provided wisdom. Having a heart that gave, Jim was always quick to open his home and his heart to a friend, colleague, family member, and even a stranger. The home he built supported not only a family, but encompassed the love that has been given to us by Jesus Christ; a motto that was instilled in us from the beginning, Love God, Love People.
In the workplace, as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Jim provided for his clients needs while building lasting friendships. Jim believed in the human connection. He taught his family to build relationships with the people closest to them, because without these relationships we would truly fail.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; his four sons, Justin, Ben, JonLuke, Nic; a sister, Tina; a mother, Marie; two nieces, Hailey and Ashley; and three grandchildren, Colton, Layla, and Sadie.
The family and friends he acquired along the way will always have a place in the hearts of the family. For this reason, we welcome you to our home, 9615 Hancock Road, Lakeland FL, 33810 on Sunday, November 3rd from 2 pm-3 pm for family and 3 pm-6 pm for all other guests. This time is not seen as a time for loss, but a time to celebrate a life, share a friendship, and a continuance of built relationships.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
