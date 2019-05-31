|
JAMES E.
ROBSON, Sr., 90
LAKELAND - James E. Robson, Sr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Lakeland. He was born in Lakeland to Harp & Evelyn (Watson) Robson, was a lifelong resident of this area and a proud graduate of Kathleen High School. He worked in sales for Wrenn Furniture for over 50 years, was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was an active part of the bus ministry and usher for over 30 years. Mr. Robson was a hardworking, dedicated and loving family man.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 68 years, Hesta. He is survived by his daughter Debbie McConnell and husband Rob, his sons Jim and wife Peggy, Rev. Tim and wife Sharon, Rickey and wife Denise, Daniel and wife Kim, grandchildren Melody Rob-son, Holly Robson, Tim & Amy Robson, Jonathan & Jessica Robson, Julie & Michael McClure, Charity & Lev Usita, Jerrett & Tammy McConnell, Diana & Allen McDaniel, Christopher Rob-son, and Madelyn Robson, 13 great, grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at Socrum Cemetery.
