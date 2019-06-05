|
JAMES 'JIM' E. WILLIAMS
LAKELAND - James 'Jim' E. Williams, a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew-in-law, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. Born on August 18, 1960 to Claire Williams and Beatrice (Stills) of Corning, NY, he was the youngest in a close-knit family of 7. Jim spent most of his life in Corning and was famously known for riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather conditions to and from work (just a short 26-mile loop) on a regular basis.
After retiring from Polly-O Dairy with 32.5 years of service, Jim and his wife, Chrissy, relocated to Lakeland, FL. Jim continued to work part-time for Lakeland Regal Automotive and led fitness/personal training classes in his community. In no time at all, Jim became very well-known and appreciated in his new community.
No matter who Jim encountered throughout his life, he never failed to inspire, motivate or encourage them to lead a healthier lifestyle. Jim will always be remembered as a patient, calm, quick-witted, humorous, kind-hearted, generous and caring man. He will always be thought of as someone who had a gift of storytelling that would leave you in stitches. Jim was a true gentleman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Beatrice and Claire Williams, his sister, Marion Sampson of Horseheads, NY, his brother Claire Williams of Elmira, NY and his father-in-law, Paul Yorio of Lakeland, FL. Jim is survived by his wife of 17 years, Chrissy Williams of Lakeland, FL; sisters Edna Williams of Corning, NY, Grace Williams (Gary Hetzel) of Corning, NY, Paul (Janet) Williams of Winston-Salem, NC and Dorothy Williams of Geneva, NY. Nieces and Nephews, Morgan Sampson, Jr., Alycia Griffin, Taswell Henderson, Jr., Andre Henderson, Lamar Williams, Jaymie Heard, Covan Heard, Morgyn and Jon Yorio and Rachael Hetzel; mother-in-law, Lynda Yorio (Regis Finnegan), brother-in-law, Mike (Ellen) Yorio.
The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 (Viewing Hours 1-3pm with the service immediately following) at the Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy., Lakeland, FL 33801. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Lighthouse Ministries, Inc. at
www.lighthousemin.org .
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019