JAMES EDGAR HATCH, JR.
LAKELAND - James Edgar Hatch, Jr. 85, passed away November 3, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Jim was born March 30, 1934 in Tampa, Florida to James and Luetta Hatch. He was raised by his Grandmother Elizabeth Wimberley Hatch in Nichols, Fl.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughters Mary Ann and Helen.
Jim is survived by his wife 'Bettye' Elizabeth Wheelan of 49 years; children Eric (Brynda), Paul, Amy (Adam) and Jim. Grandchildren Chloe, Connor, Maya, Willow, Charlie and Johnathon. Sister Jackie Sloan (Bill); Sister-in-law Suzanne Mclner-ney; nieces Jennifer (Billy), Kathleen (Nathan), Monica; nephew's Michael (Alissa) and David.
As a child he spent summer's in the peanut fields of Williston Fl with the Robinson family. He earned the rank of Eagle Scott and later became a Scott Master for 20 years. Jim graduated from Mulberry High School in 1953.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed at Cameron Station in Alexandria, VA. where he helped design the Nike Missile Site for the Army's anti-aircraft command. After serving his country, Jim attended Florida Southern Collage and earned a degree in Education. Jim enjoyed fishing and scuba diving with his colleague from college Glen Higgins (Meredith).
Jim began his career at the Florida Department of Transportation, District One where he acquired his Professional Engineering license. That is where he met a friend for life, Larry Gaddy and Norma. Jim took a position with Hillsborough County to become the Hillsborough County Design Engineer. He returned to FDOT, District Seven, as the District Roadway Design Engineer until retiring. Jim mentored and inspired many young engineers in his field and is respected today for his integrity, character and engineering knowledge. He will always be remembered for his pipe, leisure suites and purple socks.
Jim and Bettye's great passion was traveling in their RV with friends Rod and Helen Coe of Yankee RV Tours. Jim's other passion was painting. He would take pictures of their adventures and paint them in acrylics with art teacher Levi Harrison (Gloria).
A Requiem Mass will be held on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon St., Lakeland, FL 33815 with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Luncheon to follow at Beef O' Brady's, 4810 Florida Ave., Lakeland FL 33813. Interment to be held at a later date.
Please no flowers, send condolences to 6625 Broken Arrow, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019