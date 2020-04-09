|
|
JAMES EDWARD
TISON, 87
LAKELAND - James Edward Tison, age 87, passed on Monday April 6, 2020.
He was the son of A. B. and Thelma Tison. James and his 3 sisters grew up in the Lake Hamilton area. James served in the US Army and was stationed in Japan for 3 years. James married Betty Jean Hogan, his wife of 64 years. They resided in Lakeland, FL where he worked as a Railroad Switchman until he retired to Crescent City, FL to fish.
James is survived by his wife, Betty, 2 children Donna Owens (Joe) of Spartanburg, SC and Michael Tison of Plant City, FL, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
James was loved by everyone who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate James' life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020