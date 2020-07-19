1/
JAMES EDWARD YOUNG
JAMES EDWARD
YOUNG, 59

LAKELAND - On Thursday, July 16, 2020, James Edward Young, age 59, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Regional Health, Lakeland, FL, from congestive heart failure.
Ed was born on June 15, 1961 in Lakeland, FL to Donald Ray and Rosa Lee (Palow) Young.
Ed was well known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He never met a stranger. He was a fire-arms enthusiast, and had a passion for fishing which he shared with anyone willing to go, and loved to share his stories. He was retired from Publix as a maintenance technician.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Young, Sr. He is survived by his mother Rosa Lee; wife Kathy Marie (Staring), his daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Will Tobias; two step-children - Daniel Lynn and Lyndsey Danielle King; five grandchildren - Ava, Mattie and Mila Tobias, Aurora and Nioella Mata; two sisters - Kathrine Marie Thompson and Donna Fay McLain, a brother - Donald Ray Young, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
At Ed's request, there will be no funeral services, but rather a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
