JAMES ERNEST
TODD
1/14/1954 - 1/3/2020
WINTER HAVEN - James Ernest Todd died on January 3, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 65 years old.
He was born in Oneonta, Alabama and was one of twelve children born to Ellen Leona Pate and Ernest Martin Todd.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Denise (Doll) Todd; daughter Jordana 'Jodie' Todd, daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn 'Katie' and John Trent.
Jim is also survived by sisters Shirley Harris, Helen Shelton, Barbara Bamberg and Evaline Conley, sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby and Bobby Ket-chum, Bernice and Gene O'Connor, Pauline and Milton Odum, Debbie and Jay Collins and brother and sister-in-law Billy and Judy Todd and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Todd, sister Betty Lou Ezell and brother Edgar Todd.
Jim graduated Winter Haven Senior High School in 1973. He was a Staff Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. After 15 years of military service Jim worked in housing maintenance on Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, DC and lived in Alexandria, Virginia with his family until his death.
Jim loved his family, his dogs, watching westerns, football, and hanging out with his friends at Famous Dave's.
The Memorial service is Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm. Family is welcome to arrive at 1:30. Graveside service at cemetery to follow. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020