|
|
JAMES F.
ROBERTSON, 71
WINTER HAVEN - James F. Robertson, 71, born to James and Violette Robertson on October 24, 1947 in Appalachia, Virginia and passed away in Lakeland, Florida on March 20, 2019.
James is survived by his wife of 49 years Sharon Robertson, son Shawn (Cathy) Robertson, grandchildren James and Cason Robertson, brother David (Julie) Robertson, brother in-law Jerry Sams and a niece and nephews. He is preceded in death by two of his grandchildren Caleb Fish and Shelby Elizabeth Rob-ertson and sister Robyn Sams.
James was proud to have served in The Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and was retired.
There will be a memorial service held in Indiana.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019