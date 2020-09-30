1/1
JAMES "JIM" GARY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES 'JIM' GARY, 87

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - James 'Jim' Gary, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Creekside Villas in Waynesville, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Peggy, who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his sons, James Russell Gary of Telico Plains, TN and Jeffrey Thomas Gary (wife, Shelda), of Polk City, FL and his daughter Julie Gary Katt (husband, Harold) of Maggie Valley, NC. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jim was a Merchant Marine in his younger years and then joined the US Navy. He then transferred to the US Air Force and was a Combat Controller. He served in the Korean War. He did multiple tours of Vietnam. He retired from the US Air Force with over 20 years of decorated service, most of those years as a Combat Controller. He was involved in the Combat Control Association for years after his retirement.
He was a Building Inspector for Polk County and retired as the Chief Building Official. He became the Building Official for the City of Winter Haven and finished his career as a Building Inspector with the City of Auburndale.
He enjoyed Civil War reenacting, camping and traveling.
He attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale, Fl and sang in the choir for many years.
He loved the mountains of NC and the friends he made there. The family extends warm gratitude to the caregivers at Creekside Villas for the excellent love and care they extended.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 1st from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Creekside Villas Activity Fund, c/o Judy Mills, 465 Boyd Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved