Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Winter Haven Church
Rev. James Gilmore Manor


LAKELAND - The Rev. James Gilmore Manor died February 9, 2019. He was 100.
He was the son of the Rev. Clarence S. Manor and Elizabeth Gilmore Manor. His wife, Ann Jones Manor, is deceased. They were married for 69 years. They had two sons: James G. Manor, Jr. of Brighton, England, and Timothy Jones Manor, of Winter Park. They had three grandchildren: Marty Manor Mullins of White Fish, Montana, Timothy Scott Manor of Ft. Lauderdale and Hugh Benjamin Manor of Brighton, England. They had two great grandsons Iren Scott Manor and Clement Bear Manor, both of Ft. Lauderdale.
The Rev. James Manor was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1918. He graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois and from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. An honorary degree of doctor of ministry was conferred on him by Monmouth College.
He was ordained in 1943. He was pastor of Presbyterian churches in Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania. He served as a general-presbyter of Beaver-Butler Presbytery in Pennsylvania for 15 years. He retired in 1984 and has lived in Lakeland in the Florida Presbyterian Homes.
During his retirement, he served as interim pastor of Presbyterian churches in New York and Florida. He served the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven several times.
A memorial service will be held in the Winter Haven Church on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The service and interment will be in the memorial garden outside the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland or First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
